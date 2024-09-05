Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,403. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

