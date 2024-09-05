Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Reaches $2,401.63 on Top Exchanges

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $534.98 million and approximately $80,677.86 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for about $2,401.63 or 0.04289259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,759 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,758.63836537. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,499.85137455 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $68,813.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

