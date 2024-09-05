Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $556.86 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $556.86 million and approximately $68,813.02 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for $2,499.85 or 0.04300092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,759 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,367.46170063. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,471.6147398 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $82,493.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

