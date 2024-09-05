Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EXG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 386,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,796. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

