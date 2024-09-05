Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 421,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,880. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

