Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

