Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:EVN remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 257,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,980. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
