Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVN remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 257,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,980. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.