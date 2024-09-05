Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.