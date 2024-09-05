Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 135,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,518. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

