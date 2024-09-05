Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 40,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

