e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.61 and last traded at $140.82. 638,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,659,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.79.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock worth $5,869,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

