Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 917,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

