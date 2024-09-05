Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.23

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 4809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $897.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

