DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.53.

Several brokerages have commented on DV. Bank of America lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

