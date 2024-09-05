Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,452 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $144,048.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,270,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,997,406.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.