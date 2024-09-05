Divi Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $197,938.23 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,012,094,165 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,011,243,103.2829466. The last known price of Divi is 0.00138707 USD and is down -17.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $198,996.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.