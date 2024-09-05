DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.19. 267,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $108,908,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

