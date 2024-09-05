DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $9.59 on Thursday, reaching $211.18. 565,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

