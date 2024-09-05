DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DKS traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.32. 215,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
