DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.32. 215,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.