Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,607,967 shares of company stock worth $4,122,466,245 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 877,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,082,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

