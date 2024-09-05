Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,461,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,901,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94,500.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.