CyberConnect Price Tops $3.12 (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $81.43 million and $8.83 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005559 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.19737601 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $9,758,317.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

