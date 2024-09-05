CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 624427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. CVR Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

