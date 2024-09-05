Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

MDT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 3,094,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,099. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

