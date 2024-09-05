CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $273.50 and last traded at $274.30. 1,520,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,414,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.79, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.