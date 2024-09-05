CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lessened by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 6.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.