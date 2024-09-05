Cronos Market Cap Tops $2.09 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $6.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.