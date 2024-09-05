Creditcoin Trading Down 15.8% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $143.51 million and $5.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

