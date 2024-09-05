Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Up 8.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and last traded at GBX 2,239 ($29.44). 304,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 75,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,070 ($27.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday.

Craneware Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,263.77. The company has a market capitalization of £766.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10,800.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

