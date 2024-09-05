Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.