Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

