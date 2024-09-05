Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 508 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

NYSE AXP opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

