Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $17,352.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $17,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,327 shares in the company, valued at $488,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Couchbase Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 1,442,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,671. The company has a market cap of $809.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Couchbase by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.