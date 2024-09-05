Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,130,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,506,565 shares.The stock last traded at $39.59 and had previously closed at $39.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

