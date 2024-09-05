Coq Inu Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $89.29 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000126 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,676,958.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

