ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 303 ($3.98).
Several research analysts have issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTEC
ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.3 %
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.