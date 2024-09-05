Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278,723.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Conn's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.