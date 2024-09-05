ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 254,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 175,449 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $953.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.