Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

