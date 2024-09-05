Colony Family Offices LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,104. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.