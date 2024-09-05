Colony Family Offices LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $508.30. 655,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,824. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

