Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 5,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.81. 998,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,924. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.