Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.76

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

