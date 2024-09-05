Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.10.

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 897,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $136.88 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

