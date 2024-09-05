China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
China Merchants Port Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHHY remained flat at $14.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.
About China Merchants Port
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Merchants Port
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.