China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHHY remained flat at $14.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

