Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Quanta Services by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

