Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.