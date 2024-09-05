Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $67.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.