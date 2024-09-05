Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 7.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.14 and last traded at $84.16. Approximately 148,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 522,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.