Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 108,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

